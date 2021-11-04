Delta bookings soar in six weeks after U.S. move to open borders By Reuters

(Reuters) – Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) has seen a 450% surge in international bookings in the six weeks since Sept. 20 when the United States said it would reopen for fully vaccinated visitors.

The White House had said the country would reopen in November to air travelers from 33 countries, including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe. On Oct. 15, it said the curbs will be lifted from Nov. 8.

The U.S. carrier said that international flights were expected to operate in full capacity on Nov. 8, with high passenger volume throughout the following weeks.

It would operate 139 flights from 55 international destinations in 38 countries landing in the United States, offering more than 25,000 seats.

“The strong demand is reflected across both leisure and business travelers to popular destinations such as New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston and Orlando,” Delta said in a statement.

