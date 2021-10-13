Delta Air CEO says mandates are not the only way to get people vaccinated

Article content

CHICAGO — Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian on Wednesday defended the company’s decision to refrain from mandating coronavirus vaccines for employees despite pressure from the White House, saying mandates are not the only way to get people vaccinated.

“Mandate is only one way to get people vaccinated,” Bastian told Reuters in an interview. “It’s a very blunt instrument.”

Delta is the only major U.S. airline that has still not mandated coronavirus vaccines for employees. Yet, Bastian said staff vaccination rate is expected to increase to 95% in November. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)