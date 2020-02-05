Delivery of Russian S-400 missiles to India at the end of 2021: Official | Russia news

Russia will begin delivering S-400 air-to-air missile systems to India in late 2021, state news agency RIA Novosti reported Wednesday, a Russian official said.

India signed a $ 5 billion deal for S-400 missiles in 2018, drawing warnings from the United States that such an acquisition would result in sanctions as part of a broader program against Russia.

"The contract is being implemented as scheduled. The first shipment must be delivered by the end of 2021," said Deputy Director of the Federal Military Technical Cooperation Service (FSMTC) Vladimir Drozhzhov at the Defense 2020 Expo in Lucknow, India, according to RIA

The S-400 missile system is a state-of-the-art weapons platform with a maximum range of 400 kilometers (249 miles), and is considered one of the best defense systems in existence.

In November, the same agency quoted the director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, saying that deliveries would begin in September 2021.

Sergey Chemezov, the head of the Russian conglomerate Rostec, He said last November that New Delhi made an advance payment of $ 800 million for anti-aircraft missile systems.

Moscow has long been the leading supplier of military equipment to India, representing 62 percent of its total arms imports over the past five years, according to the Stockholm Peace Research Institute.

However, in recent years, New Delhi has moved closer to the United States and Israel for the supply of weapons.

The United States warned that India could face sanctions if it goes ahead with the S-400 agreement, it has issued similar threats to Turkey over a planned purchase of the missile defense system.

According to a law of the USA. In the United States, known as the Law to Counteract US Adversaries through Sanctions (CAATSA), the purchase of Russian defense equipment may be subject to sanctions. However, the president may choose to issue an exemption.