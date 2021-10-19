Delivery Hero buys minority stake in grocery delivery startup Gorillas

Article content

BERLIN — Delivery Hero on Tuesday said it had invested $235 million in Berlin-based grocery delivery company Gorillas, as the race to dominate the rapid delivery service sector picks up speed.

The purchase means Delivery Hero owns 8% of the fast-growing startup, which operates more than 180 warehouses in nine countries and has coveted ‘unicorn’ status little more than a year after its foundation.

The third, most recent round of investment has raised close to $1 billion and saw participation by China’s Tencent, DST and Coatue Management, all of which had also been party to the last funding round in March https://www.reuters.com/article/tech-gorillas-idUSL8N2LN6G7, which raised $287 million.