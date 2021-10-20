Deliveroo upgrades full-year forecast after strong third quarter By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Food delivery company Deliveroo upgraded its full-year growth forecast on Wednesday after the gross value of its orders in the third quarter increased 58% year-on-year, despite lockdown measures easing in most of its markets.
The company said it expected its gross transactional value to rise by 60-70% this year, up from its previous forecast of 50-60%.
