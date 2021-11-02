Delilah Hamlin Hospitalized After Accidental Xanax Overdose – Hollywood Life

Delilah Hamlin revealed some intimate details about her struggles with Xanax in a recent Instagram video, discussing the seriousness of the drug and how she sought help.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, got up close and personal with her fans early Tuesday, posting a 28-minute Instagram video to discuss how she became “dependent” on Xanax. In the intimate video, Delilah shared the heartbreaking details about her relationship to the prescription drug and how she suffered an overdose, requiring her to ultimately need treatment from a psychiatrist.

“My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 58, and actor Harry Hamlin, 70, said in the Instagram post. “I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

She went on, “He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day.”

The model went on to explain how she felt “hopeless” and “helpless” from the drug, then finding a treatment center in Arizona to help her “come down on the Xanax.” She explained: “I wasn’t like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on [Xanax] because of how much the doctor had prescribed me.” She added that it was “really hard at first” being at the treatment center, but that “everything seemed to work” and she was ultimately able to “cut down so much” on her use of the drug.

Delilah also shared some details of her mental health struggles back in August when she posted a message to her fans on Instagram explaining why she was taking a break from social media. “For a long time, for many reasons, I didn’t take my physical and mental health seriously,” she wrote on the post. “I wasn’t taking it seriously as it confuses people and even myself sometimes because I look fine or I look healthy so people don’t understand fully when I ‘don’t feel good.’”

The influencer continued by sharing her intention to get off social media for a while and felt “weirdly guilty” about it, although she ultimately needed the time to “rest and heal.” All power to Delilah for taking care of herself and being a supportive inspiration to others who are struggling!