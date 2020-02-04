Dele Alli could be fit for Tottenham FA Cup draw against Southampton | Soccer news





Dele Alli was injured by a Raheem Sterling challenge in the Spurs victory over Manchester City on Sunday

Dele Alli could be fit for the replay of the fourth round of the Tottenham FA Cup against Southampton while continuing to assess an ankle injury.

There he was injured in a Raheem Sterling tackle in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester City, and although he played until the 70th minute he was considered a doubt for Wednesday's game.

But manager José Mourinho said on Tuesday: "It's not that bad (as feared), so there is a possibility that he will play tomorrow. Let's wait and see, but there is a possibility."

