Dej Loaf Is Here For A Possible Collaboration With Lil Durk

Run it back! Lil Durk has been in the game for a while, but over the past few years, he has elevated to a new level in his rap career. He just finished the “Back Outside” tour with Lil Baby & Coi Leray. His song with DJ Khaled, “EVERY CHANCE I GET’ featuring Lil Baby, is number 27 on the Billboard charts, he has eleven gold singles, and he continues to be relationship goals with India Royale. Today as “The Voice” celebrated his birthday India took us back down memory lane and reminded everyone of his bop with Dej Loaf.

India tweeted, “I would not mind if Durk and Dej Loaf made more music together. That was a time. Iykyk.” If you’re a new Durk fan, he and Dej gave us Bow Wow and Ciara “Like You” vibes when they dropped the 2015 hit “My Beyoncé.” The single recently was RIAA certified platinum this year, six years after its release. When the former couple was together, they had everyone talking about if their relationship was real. Some felt speculated that it was done to get them noticed in the industry. Whatever the case, they called it quits by the end of 2016. However, it doesn’t seem like Dej has any hard feelings against Durk.

Dej took no time in responding to India’s tweet, saying, “That’s solid.” It’s been a year since Dej dropped new music, but fans seemed to be very excited at the thought of a possible collab with her and Durk. One tweeted, “I’ve been wanting another track from yall for a while. Please make this happen.” Outside of folks excited about Dej’s stamp of approval, the Roommates commended India for being secure enough in her relationship with Durk to speak about Dej. One commented, “I love me some India. So mature.”

Roomies, would yall be here for another Dej Loaf and Lil Durk collab?

