Deion Sanders Invites Brittany Renner To Educate His Jackson State University Football Players On The Ways Of Celebrity Life

Deion Sanders is taking the influencer approach to preparing his Jackson State University football team for that NFL celebrity life! The former athlete, analyst and coach booked Brittany Renner for a special speaking gig. Deion tapped on Brittany to put the NFL hopefuls on game about being high-profile athletes.

“It’s my responsibility as a coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off,” Deion said. “I brought in Brittany Renner to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The mess may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody.”

Who is Brittany?

As you may already know, Brittany has built an online following partially on her raw explanations and viewpoints of relationships and love. Earlier this year, her name gained even more recognition from a public, messy break-up with NBA player PJ Washington. The former couple share an infant son.

While folks have accused Brittany of grooming and trapping PJ, given their age gap, Brittany denied those claimed in an interview with Akademiks. She admitted to believing she’d one day marry PJ and that he asked to have a child.

Brittany Speaks To Jackson State Players

The team seemed rowdy when Brittany entered the space and spoke about her flooded Instagram direct messages. Nonetheless, her audience seemed to be tuned in to her message.

“So naturally if you play a sport, it’s kind of like well that’s an incentive to talk to you,” Brittany said during the four-minute recap video. “A lot of times women, men, in general…everybody wants something so it’s like even if we both have our own thing going on, me still being with you is a good look because you boost my stock.”

Brittany also cautioned the student-athletes on being careful after they hit that high-profile status.

“You guys get in these situations where you have your favorite person our you’re in a relationship and y’all want to play. There are repercussions to everything that you do – good, bad and/or indifferent. There is a cost at telling the truth and there is even a greater cost when you lie. As a man, you be prepared to stand on principle,” Brittany said. “If you wanna lie, you wanna cheat, just like in my situation, then you got to accept it how it comes. Accept what comes behind it.”

