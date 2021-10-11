Degrassi Eric Osborne And Amanda Arcuri Interview

1. What was your first impression of each other?

Eric Osborne: We had only really interacted like a few times, so I remember it being kind of strange [that] one day, they all of a sudden threw us together in all of these scenes. But it was cool — as soon as we did them, it was sort of like, “Oh okay, yeah. This is cool, I can see how this works.” I mean, it was obviously great working with you from the beginning, and it just seemed like there was, I don’t know, a nice chemistry.

Amanda Arcuri: Yeah, I agree completely. I always say it, but I got so scared when I started working with you, Eric. Because you’re, like, a really good actor and I respected you on the show. And so, working with you made me so scared because I was like, “Who am I? I’ve never acted before! Like, what is this?”

I remember also, I think we were at some awards show, and the [Degrassi] writers were sitting beside me. They were like, “Okay, so who do you think Lola is going to be in a relationship with? Which brother?” And I was like, “I don’t know, Hunter?” Because we were in the same grade and the same age. And they were just like, “Hehehe.”

EO: I always just remember feeling like you were extremely natural and, like, very grounded, to the point where you didn’t feel like you were a character. It was like you were a person. So I think I felt similarly, like a kind of sense of reverence or respect [for you] and being like, “Oh my goodness, I don’t want to mess this up.”