DeFi’s potential means more institutional demand for next-gen tokens By Cointelegraph

DeFi’s potential means more institutional demand for next-gen tokens



There’s no denying that the last couple of years have seen the altcoin sector blossom and have a major impact on the crypto market at large. In fact, a quick look at data available on Google (NASDAQ:) Trends shows us that searches related to the term “ killer” have been soaring over the past 90-days, signaling a growing interest among investors in various altcoins.

In this regard, a few cryptocurrencies — such as (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polkadot’s DOT and Terra (LUNA) — have made a major market push recently. SOL, in particular, has been turning a lot of heads among investors, thanks in large part to its most recent rally, which saw the cryptocurrency surge despite the market experiencing a massive selloff.

