‘Definition of insanity’ – what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

Article content GLASGOW — COP26, a two-week U.N. conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is due to end on Friday. As delegates consider the latest draft https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/pressure-mounts-un-climate-negotiations-enter-final-day-2021-11-12 of the conference’s overall agreement, here are some quotes from participants and observers: U.S. CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN KERRY “We’re struggling each year to find money but $2.5 trillion in the last five years, six years, went into subsidies for fossil fuels – that’s a definition of insanity. We’re allowing to feed the very problem we’re here to try to cure, it doesn’t make sense.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content CHINA CLIMATE NEGOTIATOR ZHAO YINGMIN “About the draft cover decision, China thinks that the chair country’s (Britain’s) latest draft has made certain progress … China thinks the current draft still needs to go further to strengthen and enrich the parts about adaptation, finance, technology, and capacity building.” AYMAN SHASLY, SAUDI ARABIA DELEGATE AND CHAIR OF ARAB GROUP “The cover decision that you have put to us is something that is workable.” “The one overarching discussion we are hearing is the ambition (for) keeping the 1.5 alive, that is a no-brainer, we all know that in the room, nobody disagrees in the room. The question is how we’re going to do that.” EU CLIMATE POLICY CHIEF FRANS TIMMERMANS “The COP must also send a clear signal about our commitment to halt fossil fuel subsidies and finally turn the page on coal.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We need to make sure major emitters reduce their emissions so we keep 1.5 alive. That needs to be at the heart of our conclusions today.” U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES “Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies, as measured by the IMF. Or when countries are still building coal plants. Or when carbon is still without a price – distorting markets and investors decisions.” DIPTI BHATNAGAR, CLIMATE JUSTICE AND ENERGY CO-COORDINATOR FOR FRIENDS OF THE EARTH INTERNATIONAL “Rich countries are forcing an agreement full of escape hatches: carbon markets, nature-based solutions and ‘net zero by the middle of the century’ are all ways for them to get out of making the real emissions cuts we need to prevent climate catastrophe.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content BRITAIN’S COP26 PRESIDENT, ALOK SHARMA “We have come a long way over the past two weeks and now we need that final injection of that ‘can-do’ spirit which is present at this COP so we get this shared endeavor over the line.” ED MILIBAND, BRITAIN’S OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY “It’s clear that the aim of this summit to ‘keep 1.5 alive’ is in mortal peril.” “It is absolutely vital that there is no backsliding, no fudges, and no bending over backwards for the big emitters over the next crucial hours. It is also imperative that the developed world finally delivers the long-promised finance and support for developing countries.” GRENADA CLIMATE MINISTER SIMON STIELL On whether COP26 will keep the goal alive of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius:

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “If the text that is currently on the table withstands the battering that it may get – yes. We are holding on by our fingernails.” MARSHALL ISLANDS CLIMATE ENVOY TINA STEGE Vulnerable nations have led calls for compensation for the loss and damage inflicted on them by climate change. “Loss and damage is too central for us to settle for workshops. We must strengthen action on loss and damage.” NOTE ON A WINDSCREEN OF A MERCEDES SUV PARKED IN GLASGOW “ATTENTION: Climate Violation. Your SUV contributes to the second biggest cause of carbon emissions rise in the last decade. That’s why we have disarmed your car by deflating one or more of its tires.” “Action is required from you: Go small, Go public transport.” (Compiled by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence, Barbara Lewis, Kevin Liffey and Giles Elgood)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.