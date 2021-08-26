DeFi TVL hits a record $157B as Ethereum competitors attract investors By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

DeFi TVL hits a record $157B as Ethereum competitors attract investors

Altcoins and DeFi tokens have been on a tear for the last two weeks and as the end of August approaches many projects are seeing their tokens reach for new all-time highs. Data shows that a majority of the top-10 DeFi tokens gained more than 20% in the past 30-days, with projects like Bancor (BNT) and THORChain (RUNE) seeing gains in excess of 115%. Top-10 DeFi assets by price. Source: Messari Total value locked in DeFi. Source: DeFi Llama Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph