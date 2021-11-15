DeFi traders cry foul after only 0.015% of active ParaSwap wallets receive PSP tokens By Cointelegraph

Airdrops are once again back in style following the recent five-figure token drop from the Name Service protocol that kicked off a flurry of protocol engagements from hopeful crypto enthusiasts looking to get in on the next “crypto stimulus check.”
Paraswap is the most recent project to reward early adopters, despite their early October statement that the project had no intention of conducting an airdrop. The decentralized exchange aggregator is designed to help decentralized finance traders and decentralized applications find the best rates currently available in the market.
