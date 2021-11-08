DeFi tokens see double-digit gains as Ethereum and Bitcoin chase new highs By Cointelegraph

Momentum in the cryptocurrency market is back on the rise on Nov. 8 after a solid rally from (BTC) placed its price back above $66,000 and Ether (ETH) hit a new all-time high at $4,793. The gains from the largest two cryptocurrencies helped to kick-start a market-wide rally that lifted the total cryptocurrency market cap above $3 trillion for the first time.
Unlike previous rallies where BTC made significant gains at the expense of the altcoin market, this time the majority of tokens in the top 200 are likewise in the green, with many projects seeing double-digit gains.
