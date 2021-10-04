DeFi security project ‘Lossless’ helps recover $16.7M from Cream Finance hack By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
3

Lossless, a decentralized finance (DeFi) security outfit, has assisted in the recovery of 5,152.6 Ether (ETH) siphoned during the Cream Finance exploit that occurred in August.

Tweeting on Monday, Lossless identified white hat security expert Pascal Caversaccio as being pivotal to the successful recovery of the siphoned funds.