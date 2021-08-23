DeFi proves that charities could be doing more with their money By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

DeFi proves that charities could be doing more with their money



Most of the stories coming out of the crypto industry this past year have centered around enormous numbers flowing in and out of the space. From stablecoins topping over $100 billion, with Circle raising $440 million in private investment in the spring, to decentralized finance (DeFi) projects like Solana completing a $314 million fundraiser, people love to discuss the huge amounts of money being made in DeFi as new all-time highs break records across the board.

What we don’t see enough of are the use cases on how this technological innovation underpinning these new financial instruments can benefit important causes and impact organizations outside of the bullish and bearish markets.

George Harrap is co-founder of Step Finance, the front page of Solana and head of DeFi at YAP Global. George is a veteran crypto entrepreneur and former CEO and co-founder of Bitspark. He started in the crypto world almost a decade ago as an early miner and brings a wealth of experience having built a crypto remittance startup in the world. He built six cryptocurrency exchanges both centralized and decentralized, and launched 12 stablecoins, raising millions from VC and corporate investors along the way.

