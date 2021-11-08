DeFi protocol Acala raises $400M in crowdloans during first Polkadot parachain auction By Cointelegraph

Decentralized finance protocol Acala announced Monday that they have raised 8.5 million DOT (worth $451.8 million at time of publication) from over 53,000 participants. The protocol is also set to win the first parachain auction on .
Unlike typical crowdfunding rounds, Acala’s financing mechanism is a crowdloan, which means it will eventually need to pay back the “crypto debt” it has solicited from investors.
