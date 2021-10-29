DeFi protocol Aave encounters major capital flight By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Annual percentage yields, or APY, on crypto borrowing and lending platform Aave have surged to record levels after capital withdrawals sent the decentralized finance, or DeFi, protocol into a liquidity crunch. At the time of writing, variable APY on borrowing stablecoin Dai via Aave has surged to 24.88%, compared to approximately 6.50% the day prior.

According to cryptocurrency researcher Igor Igamberdiev, blockchain personality Justin Sun was responsible for at least billions of dollars in withdrawals in the past few hours. Aave’s total value locked, or TVL, fell to $14.7 billion from $17.89 billion the day prior, based on data from DeFi Pulse.