DeFi Projects and Kraken Joins To Support ETH2 Client Teams By CoinQuora

- A group of DeFi projects, along with Kraken, unites to support several ETH2 teams.
- Each of the groups donated $250K to the Foundation.
- This venture shows the teams’ effort to secure Ethereum’s long-term growth.
On Aug 24, 2021, Ethereum Foundation announced that fiv DeFi projects and the renowned U.S crypto exchange, Kraken have all donated $250K each for the Ethereum execution layer teams. They also named the aforementioned group of DeFi projects: Compound Grants, The Graph, Uniswap Grants, and Lido.
