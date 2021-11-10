DeFi must address transparency and pseudonymity By Cointelegraph

SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw has highlighted the benefits of Decentralized Finance while warning of the dangers of failing to embrace a protective regulatory framework in a Nov. 9 opinion piece.
The article, DeFi Risks, Regulations, and Opportunities, is the first in the inaugural issue of “The International Journal of Blockchain Law.” In it, Crenshaw outlines her belief that the DeFi community must address issues with transparency and pseudonymity while coming into compliance with SEC rules:
