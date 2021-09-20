DeFi Lending With MOR is Finally Working For Traders and Borrowers By CoinQuora

DeFi Lending With MOR is Finally Working For Traders and Borrowers
  • MOR is a stablecoin that is available on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
  • Traders and borrowers can finally enjoy DeFi lending with MOR.

MOR is a stablecoin that is available on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The digital asset is soft-pegged to the USD through a variety of mechanisms and special incentives.

The stablecoin, which are currencies pegged 1-to-1 with major fiat currencies or other real-world assets, is supposed to remain close to the $1.00 price point so that traders or investors may take advantage of yield farming opportunities while keeping interest rates relatively low.

The MOR tokens may be minted via a stablecoin using a fixed or pre-determined exchange rate or by offering collateral in the form of regular tokens and vault tokens with their speci…

