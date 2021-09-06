DeFi Insurance Provider — Cover and Ruler, Shut Down By CoinQuora

DeFi Insurance Provider — Cover and Ruler, Shut Down



DeFi insurance provider Cover and Ruler shut down after its dev team left.

RULER and COVER price fell down after the news.

Yesterday, Decentralized finance (DeFi) insurance provider Cover, together with its smaller lending sibling Ruler, shut down after its development team abandoned their projects.

RULER and COVER, according to CoinMarketCap, both declined in price after the news. Consequently, RULER dropped from $10.68 to $1.11. Likewise, COVER dropped from $268 to $220.

According to its official statement, the decision to shut down was not easy. The stated,