DeFi hacks will advance the crypto sector moving forward By Cointelegraph

The perfect storm: DeFi hacks will advance the crypto sector moving forward

The rise of decentralized finance, or DeFi, could be paving the way toward a fully decentralized financial ecosystem. Yet, given the innovative nature of DeFi, the sector remains in constant development and is therefore prone to a number of vulnerabilities. Unsurprisingly, one of the biggest challenges currently facing the DeFi sector is security threats. This has become apparent as more DeFi hacks continue to wreak havoc across the crypto community. Most recently, the largest DeFi hack within the crypto industry took place. The Poly Network hack resulted in over $600 million dollars removed, and then returned, from Binance Chain, and the Polygon Network. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph