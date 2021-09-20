DeFi hackers strike again as cross-chain protocol pNetwork loses $12M By BTC Peers

Cross-chain DeFi protocol pNetwork is the latest victim of a security breach resulting in the loss of $12 million worth of BTC. The unknown perpetrator stole 277 Bitcoins by leveraging a codebase bug.
1/N We’re sorry to inform the community that an attacker was able to leverage a bug in our codebase and attack pBTC on BSC, stealing 277 BTC (most of its collateral).The other bridges were not affected. All other funds in the pNetwork are safe.
— pNetwork
