DeFi farmers boast about gaming dYdX airdrop as prices surge By Cointelegraph

As dYdX’s governance token gains amid speculation that Chinese traders could be migrating to the derivatives DEX, savvy DeFi farmers are claiming to be sitting on six-figure stashes after gaming the protocol’s recent airdrop.
DYDX has gained 85% in two days as reports claim that China’s crypto traders are converging on the decentralized margin trading protocol as Beijing moves to further crack down on digital assets.
