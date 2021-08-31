DeFi and CeFi Full Aggregator OpenOcean Integrates Avalanche to Expand Liquidity and Optimize Trading By DailyCoin

DeFi and CeFi Full Aggregator OpenOcean Integrates Avalanche to Expand Liquidity and Optimize Trading



OpenOcean, the world’s leading DeFi and CeFi full aggregator, is excited to announce that it is now live on Avalanche, a highly scalable and open-source platform for launching DeFi applications and multi-functional blockchains.

The Avalanche integration enables OpenOcean users to take advantage of best prices with low slippage when swapping different assets. OpenOcean users also get access to liquidity on Avalanche DEXs such as Pangolin and Trader Joe.

The additional liquidity will further help reduce trading costs for users because OpenOcean’s intelligent routing system will have more options to choose from.

Since its launch in September 2020, OpenOcean has processed more than 970,000 transactions worth $2.1 billion USDT in cumulative transaction volume. It boasts more than 270,000 active unique addresses.

Commenting on the Avalanche integration, OpenOcean co-founder Cindy said:

“After over 10,000 of our OpenOcean community voted for an Avalanche aggregation, we listened. Given Avalanche’s highly-esteemed reputation within DeFi circles and high-quality protocol, this integration was a no-brainer for OpenOcean. The Avalanche protocol and community stay true to the core values of DeFi. This partnership can help fulfill our vision to integrate DeFi’s most useful and most secured ecosystems.”

Avalanche is one of the fastest growing blockchain ecosystems with more than 225 projects built on the platform, including Chainlink, SushiSwap, Circle, and The Graph.

Avalanche launched the Avalanche Bridge (AB) last week, enabling users to transfer select ERC-20 tokens between Avalanche and . OpenOcean supports the Avalanche Bridge, and allows its users to trade Avalanche’s native token AVAX at the best possible price.

In the coming weeks, OpenOcean plans to release cross-chain aggregations that help users swap and transfer assets across Avalanche and Ethereum at the best price with low slippage via the Avalanche Bridge.

