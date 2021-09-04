Defense Attorneys For The Men Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Want To Block Jurors From Asking The Court Questions (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: As trial nears for the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, the man who was chased and gunned down while jogging through a Georgia suburb, the prosecution and defense have been battling it out to ensure a fair trial.

Just days after a judge ruled that defense attorneys cannot bring up Ahmaud’s criminal history in court seeing that he is the victim in the case and not the person on trial, it appears defense attorneys for Gregory and Travis McMichael are back asking the court to make some changes that would affect the jury.

In court docs obtained by The Shade Room, the state filed a motion objecting to some modifications requested by the McMichaels’ attorneys including the jury’s ability to provide the court written questions when jurors are given their instructions.

“The State objects to the Defendant’s request to eliminate the paragraph giving the jurors the ability to provide the Court with written questions,” the docs stated. “This is search for the truth and, as the pattern jury instructions note, if a juror feels that a question is vital to their duty as the fact finder, they should be able to ask that question.”

Court docs also showed that the defense is asking the court to eliminate the terms “all doubt” and “mathematical certainty” from the jury instructions for fear it will mislead and confuse jurors. The sentence in question reads, “However, the State is not required to prove the guilt of the accused beyond all doubt or to a mathematical certainty.”

The judge has yet to rule on this issue but It looks like the defense is aiming for smaller victories leading up to trial, which begins with jury selection on Oct. 18.

Ahmaud was fatally shot by the McMichaels in February of 2020 as his story heads to trial more than a year-and-a-half later.

We’ll keep you posted on this case.

