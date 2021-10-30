Deere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Striking members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) picket at the Deere & Co farm equipment plant before a visit by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in Ankeny, Iowa, U.S. October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

(Reuters) – U.S. tractor maker Deere (NYSE:) & Co agreed on a new six-year contract with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union that would be subject to a vote by the company’s striking workers, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

About 90% of the union’s members in early October rejected a previous tentative deal agreed between Deere and the UAW, and subsequently decided to go on strike.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR