Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract

Deere & Co workers were set to continue their three-week-old strike after they voted to reject a second contract reached between the U.S. tractor maker and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union that bumped up wages and bonuses, UAW said on Tuesday.

The strike will continue and 55% of the workers voted down the agreement, UAW added.

Workers at 12 facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas rejected the second tentative agreement, Deere said.

The company would have invested an additional $3.5 billion in its employees through agreements reached with UAW, Deere Chief Administrative Officer Marc Howze said.