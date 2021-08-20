Deere lifts 2021 forecast on solid demand for farm, construction equipment By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Equipment for sale is seen at a John Deere dealer in Denver, Colorado, U.S. May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) -Deere & Co beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Friday and lifted its full-year earnings forecast on strong demand for farm and construction equipment.

The farm equipment maker now expects net income in fiscal 2021 to be between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion, up from a range of $5.3 billion and $5.7 billion forecast in May.

“Looking ahead, we expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from favorable fundamentals,” Deere (NYSE:) Chief Executive Officer John May said.

Demand has rebounded for farm machine and construction equipment as farmers replace their aging fleets, but pandemic-led disruptions along the supply chain have proved challenging for agricultural equipment makers.

Revenue in the company’s equipment operations rose 32.5% to $10.41 billion. Total revenue jumped 29.2% to $11.53 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $10.31 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.67 billion, or $5.32 per share, in the third quarter, from $811 million, or $2.57 per share, a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR