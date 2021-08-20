Deere, Foot Locker and Spotify Rise Premarket By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, August 20th. Please refresh for updates.
Deere (NYSE:) stock rose 1.4% after the company beat expectations for third-quarter revenue and lifted its full-year earnings forecast on strong demand for its farm and construction equipment.
Foot Locker (NYSE:) stock rose 8.6% after the athletic retailer reported better than expected second-quarter results, with comparable stores sales up 6.9%.
Spotify (NYSE:) stock rose 2.3% after the streaming company unexpectedly announced a stock repurchase program of up to $1 billion beginning in the third quarter.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock fell 0.3% after the drugs maker announced that Alex Gorsky will step down as CEO after nine years, handing over the role to company veteran Joaquin Duato.
Illumina (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.2% after the EU executive said Friday it would investigate the life sciences company for completing its $8 billion takeover of cancer detection test maker Grail without first securing EU antitrust approval.
Duke Energy (NYSE:) stock fell 0.8% after RBC downgraded its stance on the utility company to ‘sector perform’ from ‘buy’ after its recent hot streak, saying it has gained more than 8% since the end of June.
BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:) stock rose 1.6% after JPMorgan (NYSE:) added the retailer to its top stock list, seeing more upside after the company’s strong quarterly performance and its membership growth.
PetCo (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.6% after Credit Suisse (SIX:) upgraded the newly listed pet care company to ‘outperform’ from ‘neutral’ , adding that the stock can still rise a further 40%.
- Buckle (NYSE:)stock rose 4.7% after the fashion accessories retailer beat expectations with its quarterly earnings and revenue, helped by more in-person shopping.
