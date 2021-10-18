Deel Raises $425M in Series D Funding to Continue Transforming the Future of Work

Article content

SAN FRANCISCO — Deel, the remote hiring company shattering job barriers worldwide, announced today that it has raised $425 million in Series D funding, taking the total amount raised by the company to over $630 million. The latest funding round values the company at $5.5 billion. Deel has become the highest valued company in the global hiring, payments, and compliance space with this investment.

This new funding round was led by US-based Coatue, with partners Rahul Kishore and Lucas Swisher leading the deal. Several new and existing investors also participated in this round, including Altimeter Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, the YC Continuity Fund, Spark Capital, Greenbay Ventures, Neo, and over 40 of the world’s leading operators.

Since Deel’s inception in 2019, the team – growing from four to 400 employees – has been on a mission to make remote work more accessible for teams and businesses everywhere in the world and build the best employee onboarding experience on the market. Today, Companies are reimagining what new flexible work arrangements look like to acquire and retain top talent. Deel eliminates remote hiring obstacles and creates an opportunity for all with a platform, tools, and flexibility built for teams to thrive whenever and wherever they want to work.

Deel serves more than 4,500 customers worldwide from names like Coinbase, Intercom and Shopify in over 150 countries. Whether a company is looking to adopt a hybrid or fully remote work environment or source talent from across the world, Deel’s technology offers unmatched payroll, HR, compliance, perks, benefits, and other capabilities needed to hire and manage a global team—something businesses would have required an entire in-house team to take care of prior. With Deel, businesses can hire employees and contractors compliantly without needing a local entity in less than 5 minutes. Companies can also pay teams in more than 120 currencies with just a click.

“We had been tracking Deel since 2020 and were impressed by Alex and Shuo’s vision,” said Rahul Kishore, a Senior Managing Director at Coatue. “As we learned more about Deel, we became excited by their increased and impressive scale and believe we are in the early innings of what the team is capable of.” Lucas Swisher, a General Partner at Coatue who co-led the round, added, “We were then impressed by how the platform was able to distill something so overwhelming into a tool anyone can use to take global employment from dream to reality.”