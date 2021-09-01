Decentralized search engine becomes default option on European Android devices By Cointelegraph

The decision by Google (NASDAQ:) to list Presearch as a default browser option follows a protracted legal battle with the European Commission over accusations that the technology company used Android to solidify its search engine dominance. In 2018, the European Commission’s antitrust regulator fined Google a record 4.24 billion euros for unfairly limiting competition on smartphone operating systems. In 2019, Google said it will allow search engine rivals to compete for free on Android devices.

Beginning Sept. 1, decentralized search engine Presearch will be listed as a default option on all new and factory-reset devices sold in the United Kingdom and Europe, a move that could erode Google’s dominance in the search engine market.

