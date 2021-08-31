Decentralized exchanges and aggregators drive DeFi growth By Cointelegraph

Sergej Kunz is the co-founder of the 1inch Network, a distributed network of decentralized protocols. From 2015 to 2019, Sergej worked for consulting firm Mimacom, running projects for major customers such as Bosch, Siemens and Porsche. After joining Porsche on a full-time basis, he gradually shifted toward cybersecurity. He also co-hosted the YouTube show CryptoManiacs. At a 2019 hackathon, Sergej and the 1inch Network’s eventual co-founder, Anton Bukov, developed a prototype crypto exchange aggregator that became the basis of the entire network.

When Bitcoin’s (BTC) exchange rate dropped dramatically in May, some observers feared it could deal a major blow to the entire crypto sector. However, that didn’t happen. A few months later, the industry is still chugging along, and its, arguably, most promising area — decentralized finance — continues to grow.

As the decentralized finance segment continues to gain steam despite an overall slump in the crypto space, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and aggregation services have recently shown sustainable growth. Meanwhile, within the DEX segment, aggregation services have made remarkable progress.

