Decentralized design platform Moralis raises $13.4M in seed funding from EQT Ventures By Cointelegraph

Moralis, a platform that powers decentralized applications, or DApps, announced Thursday that it has received a $13.4-million investment from EQT (NYSE:) ventures.
The company said that it expects to use this seed capital for product development and corporate expansion. Moralis seeks to provide the blockchain space with a unique user-friendly interface solely for front-end development, while the company and its developers handle the entire back end. The software can also provide complex services such as node management, authentication and transaction indexing — which are needed for cross-chain networks, layer-two solutions and Web 3.0 applications.
