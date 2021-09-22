Debt limit hike bill could get U.S. Senate vote next week-Sen. Durbin By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats in the U.S. Senate are navigating toward a vote next week on a bill to raise Washington’s borrowing authority and temporarily fund government agencies, No. 2 Senate Democrat Dick Durbin said on Wednesday.
Durbin, speaking to reporters, did not say what Senate Democrats would do next if Republicans, as expected, block that bill, which passed the House of Representatives late on Tuesday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.