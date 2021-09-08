deBridge Raises $5.5M Five Months After Winning Chainlink Hackathon By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
deBridge Raises $5.5M Five Months After Winning Chainlink Hackathon
  • deBridge announces its funding round has raised a total of $5.5 million.
  • The funding round was backed up by their great partners such as Lemniscap, etc.
  • In the Chainlink Spring 2021 Hackathon, deBridge won the grand prize.

deBridge, a decentralized transfer protocol, announces its funding round has raised a total of $5.5 million. According to deBridge, the funding round was backed up by their great partners including lead strategic partner ParaFi.

It can be recalled, during the Chainlink Spring 2021 Hackathon, deBridge won the grand prize competing with 140 other talented teams worldwide. Five months later, the firm has managed to attract several huge investors on its funding round.

To highlight, the Animoca Brands, Huobi Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, LAO, GSR, AngelDAO, NeptuneDAO, D64, Axia8 Ventures, Mounir Benchemled, Gabby Dizon, Santiago R. Santos, Krypital, MarketAcross, and several others participated in the round.

Lemniscap, one…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR