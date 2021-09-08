deBridge Raises $5.5M Five Months After Winning Chainlink Hackathon By CoinQuora

deBridge Raises $5.5M Five Months After Winning Chainlink Hackathon



deBridge, a decentralized transfer protocol, announces its funding round has raised a total of $5.5 million. According to deBridge, the funding round was backed up by their great partners including lead strategic partner ParaFi.

It can be recalled, during the Chainlink Spring 2021 Hackathon, deBridge won the grand prize competing with 140 other talented teams worldwide. Five months later, the firm has managed to attract several huge investors on its funding round.

To highlight, the Animoca Brands, Huobi Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, LAO, GSR, AngelDAO, NeptuneDAO, D64, Axia8 Ventures, Mounir Benchemled, Gabby Dizon, Santiago R. Santos, Krypital, MarketAcross, and several others participated in the round.

