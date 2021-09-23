Debra Messing Has Questions About Kim Kardashian On SNL

Like a lot of people on the internet, Debra is just wondering, “Why Kim Kardashian?”
Debra was a little bit puzzled about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality’s inclusion, taking to Twitter after SNL announced next season’s first group of celebrity guests.
“I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,” the Will and Grace star continued. “Am I missing something?”
Kim, for her part, didn’t question the selection.
“OMFG no turning back now!!!!” she tweeted later, adding, “LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!”
Kim isn’t the only name recently announced for SNL. The show’s upcoming roster of hosts and performers also includes Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Rami Malek, Young Thug, Jason Sudeikis, Brandi Carlile, and Halsey.
This isn’t the first time SNL has had a non performer host though. Remember that whole Elon Musk situation? Yeah, I’m still trying to forget too.
Will you be watching Kim’s SNL debut?
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!