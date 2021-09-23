Debra Messing Has Questions About Kim Kardashian On SNL

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Kim Kardashian is doing something she’s never done before: hosting Saturday Night Live. When the show returns for its 47th season a few weeks from now, the reality TV star will be on hosting duties — and not everyone is happy about it. See: Debra Messing.


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images, Mega / GC Images via Getty Images

Like a lot of people on the internet, Debra is just wondering, “Why Kim Kardashian?”

Live from New York it’s SNL streaming live on Peacock all October long! 🍿 You can now get your weekend updates live on NBC or stream every episode on #PeacockTV.


@peacockTV / Via Twitter: @peacockTV

Debra was a little bit puzzled about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality’s inclusion, taking to Twitter after SNL announced next season’s first group of celebrity guests.

“I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,” the Will and Grace star continued. “Am I missing something?”

Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something? https://t.co/WYrobkv8Fi


@DebraMessing / Via Twitter: @DebraMessing

Kim, for her part, didn’t question the selection.

“OMFG no turning back now!!!!” she tweeted later, adding, “LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!”


@KimKardashian / Via Twitter: @KimKardashian

Kim isn’t the only name recently announced for SNL. The show’s upcoming roster of hosts and performers also includes Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Rami Malek, Young Thug, Jason Sudeikis, Brandi Carlile, and Halsey.


@nbcsnl / Via Twitter: @nbcsnl

This isn’t the first time SNL has had a non performer host though. Remember that whole Elon Musk situation? Yeah, I’m still trying to forget too.

Will you be watching Kim’s SNL debut?

