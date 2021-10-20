Debra Messing Explains Kim Kardashian Hosting SNL Tweet

“I was not intending to troll her, and if anybody took it that way, I apologize.”
“I am someone who grew up with SNL. I love comedy, and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula,” she continued.
“And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, ‘Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?’” Messing added.
“And she didn’t have anything coming out. Actually, her TV show had just wrapped. So I was just confused.”
Messing said that she might not have understood why Kardashian was asked to host the show because she’s been “living under a rock” lately, and she doesn’t stay up to date on “pop culture.”
“So I was like, ‘OK. Has she been doing something on the side that I’m not aware of because I’ve been so focused on activism?’” she said. “And clearly, it was interpreted differently.”
But nonetheless, Messing thought that Kardashian did an “amazing” job hosting SNL. In fact, she said she was “rooting for her” at home.
“If you know me, and you follow me, then you know that I consistently lift up women,” Messing said. “I support women. So you know, I hope that people understand that was never my intention.”
It’s a good thing that Messing cleared this up. You can watch her full interview with Hall here!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!