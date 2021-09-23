Debra Messing Disses Kim Kardashian As ‘Saturday Night Live’ Host – Hollywood Life

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

Debra Messing has a lot of questions about Kim Kardashian’s upcoming gig as ‘Saturday Night Live’ host. The star will host the October 9 episode with musical guest Halsey.

Debra Messing is stumped by Kim Kardashian’s upcoming gig as Saturday Night Live host. NBC unveiled a roster of hosts for Season 47 of the sketch comedy series on September 22; Kim, 40, will join Owen Wilson, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis as one of the guest hosts — and Debra, 53, has questions. Namely, “Why?”

“Why Kim Kardashian?” the actress tweeted alongside a news article about the casting. “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”

In her responses, a few followers defended the casting, pointing to the star’s long-running Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which wrapped after 20 seasons in June; others cited the Kardashians’ upcoming deal with Hulu. “@KimKardashian just wrapped up what is likely the most successful & longest-running reality television show in history & is launching a new series on @hulu,” one user tweeted. “She is @nbcsnl worthy.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan inked a multi-year partnership with Hulu in December 2020 to create “global content” exclusively for the streamer. Not much is known about the upcoming projects just yet, but Kris Jenner teased a new show during the Disney Upfronts in May.

“In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family,” she said. “Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are… I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

It’s unclear when the series will premiere and whether Kim’s upcoming hosting duties will coincide with the release. Regardless, the SKIMS founder will be the first Kardashian-Jenner to host SNL. The star shared the news on Twitter and excitedly wrote, “OMFG no turning back now!!!!” Kim will host the October 9 episode with musical guest Halsey. Kacey Musgraves, Young Thug, and Brandi Carlile are among the upcoming musical guests for Season 47, which debuts on October 2.

