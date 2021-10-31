Deadlock over fish as UK and France spar over Brexit deal

Article content ROME — Britain and France clashed again in a post-Brexit fishing row on Sunday, with London denying it had shifted its position and Paris insisting it was now up to Britain to resolve a dispute that could ultimately hurt trade. The two sides painted different pictures of a meeting between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Rome. Johnson said Britain’s position was unchanged but added he had been “puzzled” to read a letter https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uks-johnson-does-not-rule-out-french-trade-dispute-action-next-week-2021-10-30 from Paris to the European Union asking “for Britain to be punished for leaving the EU.”

Article content “I don’t believe that is compatible either with the spirit or the letter of the Withdrawal Agreement of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and that’s probably all I’ll say about that,” he said, referring to the Brexit divorce and trade deals. Macron, also speaking at a post-summit news conference, said he wanted a deal. “I don’t want escalation. We need to be serious,” he said in Rome. “I don’t want to have to use retaliation measures, because that wouldn’t help our fishermen.” Macron said Paris had given proposals to London and “now the ball is in Britain’s court.” London has called on Paris to move first. The dispute was triggered when France accused Britain of issuing only half the fishing licenses it believes it is entitled to.