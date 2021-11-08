DCM Announces Credit Facility Refinancing, Expected to Deliver $1.5 million of Interest Expense Savings in 2022

Article content BRAMPTON, Ontario — DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is pleased to announce the refinancing of certain of its credit facilities. The proceeds from new term loans will be used to repay a portion of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness. “We expect to realize approximately $1.5 million in interest expense savings in 2022 from this refinancing, which we believe recognizes improvements made in our financial performance and the significant reduction in total leverage we have achieved,” said Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM. ”We appreciate the valued relationships with our syndicate of credit partners.”

Article content DCM has entered into an amended and restated credit facility (the “Amended Bank Facility”) with its Canadian chartered bank lender (the “Bank”). The Amended Bank Facility includes a revolving credit facility of up to $15 million, a term loan of $10 million (the “Bank Term Loan”) and an “accordion” facility which can provide up to $10 million of additional capacity under the revolving facility. The Bank Term Loan will amortize in equal monthly payments over 30 months. The maturity date of the Amended Bank Facility has been extended from January 31, 2023 to November 8, 2024. Advances under the Amended Bank Facility are subject to floating interest rates based upon the Canadian prime rate plus an applicable margin of 50 basis points and 350 basis points for the revolving and term components, respectively. The revolving facility is available to finance the working capital needs of the Company. The Company is using the proceeds of the Bank Term Loan to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under the Company’s $21.4 million term loan with Crown Credit Partners (the “Crown Term Loan”). DCM has also entered into a commitment letter with Fiera Private Debt Fund VI LP (“FPD VI”), by its general partner, Fiera Private Debt Fund GP Inc. (“FPD”), pursuant to which FPD has committed to provide an $11 million term loan facility, with a term of 60 months from closing. The FPD VI term loan would amortize in equal monthly principal payments over 84 months, with the remaining 24 payments at maturity due in a bullet payment. A fixed interest rate of 5.95% per annum is payable on the FPD VI term loan. Closing of the FPD VI facility is expected in November 2021 and remains subject to finalization of mutually acceptable definitive documentation. The Company will use the proceeds from the new term loan expected to be provided by FPD to repay the balance of amounts owing under the Crown Term Loan. ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP. DCM is a leading provider of marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory challenges of some of North America’s biggest brands. Powered by purpose-built technology like our DCMFlex™ workflow management platform and our ASMBL digital asset management solution, we help clients bring their brands to life and create more meaningful connections with customers. We serve market leaders in key verticals such as financial services, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and the public sector, supporting them with marketing scale, speed, efficiency and insight that drives their competitiveness and improves their performance.