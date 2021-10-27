DBS Bank joins Hedera blockchain’s governing council By Cointelegraph

The Hedera Governing Council has welcomed Singapore’s oldest bank, DBS Bank, as its newest member, making it the first Southeast Asian lender to join the worldwide Hyperledger organization.

DBS Bank, a member of the advisory council on fintech, has joined the blockchain council alongside 39 other major technology, corporate and nonprofit leaders, including Google (NASDAQ:), IBM (NYSE:), Boeing (NYSE:), Deutsche Telekom (OTC:), the University of London, Dentons and LG Electronics, among others.