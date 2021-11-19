Davido Raises More Than $400,000 After Asking Friends & Former Collaborators To Send Him Birthday Money

Davido’s people are showing out for the Nigerian artist! Forget flowers, his supporters have padded his pockets with more than 184 million Nigerian nairas since Wednesday morning. This translates to about $447,000 U.S. dollars, per XE Currency.

“We not stopping,” Davido tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. “Let’s go!!!.”

How It Started

The whole thing started when Davido put out a lil’ birthday challenge for his family, friends and former collaborators. On Twitter, he wrote “If u know I’ve given you a hit song…send me money.” But he also hopped on Instagram to spread the word about this year’s birthday request.

“We rise by lifting others, we are on the rise with lifting others for the past hundred years,” Davido said. “So I want know who my friends be, all of my friends I want one million naira.”

He shared his Wema bank account details and started collecting some serious coins. Within the first few hours, Davido joked about not knowing people loved him “like this.”

“I’m actually crying,” Davidio tweeted. “Just be good to pple man!!! God! I really love you guys man!!!”

Money, Money, Money!

Davido provided updates of his birthday fundraiser via screenshots of his account posted to Instagram and Twitter. As his request went viral, the money continued to pile on. Even fans seemed to join the viral fundraiser.

“@davido u got some rich fans,” Yung Bleu joked with Davido on Twitter.

The latest screenshot shared on Thursday shows 184,104,565.73 Nigerian nairas. According to XE, when converted to American dollars, Davido has about $447,813.54 to play with.

Well, that’s one way to kick off the days leading up to another year around the sun! Davido will reportedly celebrate his 29th Birthday on Sunday, November 21. Now, as the old folks say, don’t go spending it all in one place Davido!

