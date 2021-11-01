David Nikzad’s Noted “Utopian Holding Company” Orthogonal Thinker Has Relocated to Miami to Lead for the Future

Nikzad, founder and CEO of Orthogonal Thinker notes, “Part of the secret of my success is that I’m just enough ahead of the curve , and my recent move to Miami is just another example of that. We are so excited to be part of the growth of the South Florida startup scene, which is so inclusive of the verticals we specialize in – space, crypto, cannabis, psychedelics, and clean food.”

MIAMI — Orthogonal Thinker , a self-described “Utopian Holding Company” led by noted investor and exec David Nikzad , is pleased to announce its move to the hottest new venture market – Miami, Florida. This move has invigorated the company, leading to 15 new deals inked since he arrived in early July. Orthogonal makes strategic investments and joint-ventures with companies which contribute to the Orthogonal eco-system of companies in new and emerging industries.

Orthogonal’s most exciting company is their subsidiary Ei.Ventures. Ei has had an amazing year, cresting $20M committed with their Reg A. As part of their research and development into natural psychedelic compounds, EI recently announced via Forbes that they have partnered with transdermal delivery powerhouse Tioga Research to develop a transdermal patch for sustained delivery of psilocin, the active ingredient in psilocybin mushrooms, for mental health applications.

As part of Ei’s dual track approach, they are planning to launch their line of functional mushroom MANA nutraceuticals imminently, and a functional beverage with mushroom botanicals in early 2022.

Building companies through crowdfunding has always been part of Orthogonal’s DNA, as some early investments included crowdfunders WeFunder, RealCrowd, DealMaker, and Republic. Through this experience and the recent success of Ei’s Reg A, Orthogonal is now positioned as a leader in the Reg A fundraising space and have vertically integrated their internal team to manage Reg A raises for their portfolio companies.

Nikzad adds, “We couldn’t be more bullish on Miami and are looking to show our gratitude for the wonderful reception we’ve gotten in South Florida by bringing funding from all levels of investors to this growing region.”

For information on Orthogonal Thinker, please go to https://www.orthogonalthinker.com/ . For media needs, please contact Susan von Seggern at susan@ei.ventures or 213-840-0077.

You can find the Offering Circular for Ei.Ventures’ Regulation A offering here https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1823182/000110465921096304/tm2123436d1_253g2.htm . For more information on Ei.Ventures, please go to https://invest.ei.ventures/ .

