David Hart Appointed New CEO of the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA)

HAMILTON, Bermuda — The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) announced today that Mr. David Hart has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the BDA effective 1 October 2021.

Prior to joining the BDA, Mr. Hart served as Executive Vice President of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, one of the largest and most successful business advocacy organisations in the United States, where he was part of the leadership team responsible for consistently enhancing the environment to increase job growth, diversify the economy and attract additional capital investments. Through collaborations with public and private sector partners these efforts contributed to Florida creating one of every 11 jobs in the United States, attracting $1.19 million in capital every hour, and recently becoming ranked as the 15th largest economy in the world.

Mr. Hart said, “I am very excited and honoured to be joining the BDA team. The BDA’s mission of fostering sustainable, equitable prosperity for Bermuda, and encouraging jobs, investment, and innovation to come to the Island, has never been more important. I am thrilled to join a world class team and accelerate our efforts to bring investment and jobs to Bermuda. Bermuda’s track record of leadership on a global scale, access to world markets and talented pool of human capital are significant strengths as we seek to diversify Bermuda’s economy and support our trading partners worldwide.”

Stephen Weinstein, BDA Chair said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we welcome Mr. Hart to the BDA and the Bermuda community at this critical time. His leadership, communication skills, and deep experience in economic development and public policy, are perfect fits for our next stage of challenges and growth.”

“We thank Roland Andy Burrows for nearly three years of dedicated service as CEO,” Mr. Weinstein said. “Under his leadership, the BDA helped navigate Bermuda through one of its most trying economic periods and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Mr. Burrows will continue to support the agency as a senior consultant through year-end to support the leadership transition.

Mr. Burrows said, “The BDA plays a vital role in promoting Bermuda. I am proud of what the BDA has achieved since December 2018 and will continue to support its mission.”

Mr. Hart’s new appointment highlights the Board’s and the BDA’s continued commitment to international business development. With an aim to increase international investment through innovation, strategic partnerships and targeted marketing of Bermuda’s world class business platform, the BDA has also created a new Business Development Committee chaired by BDA board member George Thomas. Mrs. Susan Pateras, BDA Deputy Chair, has been appointed Interim CEO and will oversee operations until Mr. Hart commences service. Mr. Hart’s service in Bermuda is subject to Bermuda Immigration approval.