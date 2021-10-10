David Harbour Netflix Burying Stranger Things Premiere

And, on that note, I’m still waiting on Season 4, David!

As you know, Netflix is kind of, somewhat, sort of, a bit of a pioneer when it comes to the streaming world, and its approach to marketing its content isn’t always straightforward. Case in point: Stranger Things.


©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Yes, I’ve been racking my brain for several minutes for a way to come up with a natural intro playing on the idiom “stranger things have happened.” No, I was clearly not successful, but stranger things have happened. (Too much?)

Let me explain: Recently, during his New York Comic Con Spotlight panel, David Harbour revealed that he was worried about the lack of publicity the series was getting ahead of its premiere, according to People.


Craig Barritt / Getty Images for ReedPop

So, after filming the first season of Stranger Things, David was costarring in an off-Broadway play with The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, and — during the NYCC panel — he joked that he was going to “throw [Paul] under the bus” with a tidbit from a conversation they had.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

“So about two weeks before [Stranger Things premiered] I was like, ‘There’s still no ads, man, like buses and phone, there’s no ads,’ and [Paul] was like, ‘Sorry man, they’re trying to bury it.’ It was clearly a terrible show.”


©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

He continued, sharing that after that conversation with Paul, he began panicking, “I was like, ‘Oh no, man. I blew it. I had one of the leads on a Netflix show, and I blew it, we all blew it.'”


©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

*Channels Annie Murphy’s Alexis voice from Schitt’s Creek* “Honestly, David?” No, but in all seriousness, this is a wild revelation and just goes to show that self-doubt is a menace that spares not a single soul. Of course, as all of us beloved fans will note, the ’80s-themed sci-fi series is among one of the first-ever shows to break through the noise on the platform and generate a cult-like following.


©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

“I think one of the things that people love about it — and it’s so hard to have in today’s culture — is you discovered it,” David said. “I mean, like, you didn’t hear much about it, and you just sort of were playing around on Netflix and…people were like, ‘Oh this looks kind of good,’ and there was a sense of discovery about it. That was brilliant.”


©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Can confirm I happened to stumble upon the show while browsing Netflix on vacation and didn’t put my screen down until many, many hours later.

Later on, Netflix advertisers told David the decision was intentional: “The advertising department claimed later on that that was the manipulation the entire time, and that they’re just geniuses. But, I don’t know what’s true.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Regardless, we’re thankful for Stranger Things‘ existence!

And, on that note, the third season of Stranger Things premiered more than two years ago (something, I’m sure, we’re all incredibly, painfully aware of), with the upcoming season set to release in 2022. Netflix dropped a teaser during its Tudum fan event in late September, highlighting an all-new location: the Creel House.

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtu.be

Well, there you have it! In the meantime, I’ll just be sitting here, trying to decipher what a “2022 release” means — since it could literally range from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022.


Netflix

*Cue end of credits, i.e. this post, with the outro of a dramatic sigh in the background.*

