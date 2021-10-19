David Duchovny Recalls Auditioning For Full House

Bradly Lamb
“They kept trying to plug me into the show, and I was wrong for every single one of them.”

Getting cast in Full House wasn’t as easy as David Duchovny thought.


Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The X-Files actor recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed he auditioned for all the lead roles in the ‘90s sitcom.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

But ultimately, the male characters Danny Tanner, Uncle Jesse, and Joey Gladstone were played by Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier.


Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“It was my first time out in LA and I ended up going to a lot of Full House stuff,” he explained. “They kept trying to plug me into the show, and I was wrong for every single one of them.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Duchovny joked that he even tried out for the little girls’ roles, but was told no as well.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“I wanted to eat,” he previously joked about wanting to get on the show. “I would go home and I would get the call, ‘You’re not that guy.’ I’d go in for this guy … not that guy. I’d go in for this guy … not that guy. Go home.”


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Ouch! I guess there really ain’t no business like show business.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

