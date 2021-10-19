David Duchovny Recalls Auditioning For Full House

“They kept trying to plug me into the show, and I was wrong for every single one of them.”
The X-Files actor recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed he auditioned for all the lead roles in the ‘90s sitcom.
But ultimately, the male characters Danny Tanner, Uncle Jesse, and Joey Gladstone were played by Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier.
“It was my first time out in LA and I ended up going to a lot of Full House stuff,” he explained. “They kept trying to plug me into the show, and I was wrong for every single one of them.”
Duchovny joked that he even tried out for the little girls’ roles, but was told no as well.
“I wanted to eat,” he previously joked about wanting to get on the show. “I would go home and I would get the call, ‘You’re not that guy.’ I’d go in for this guy … not that guy. I’d go in for this guy … not that guy. Go home.”
Ouch! I guess there really ain’t no business like show business.
