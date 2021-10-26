David Beckham & His Son Cruz Look Alike In New Photo – Hollywood Life

Victoria Beckham’s son, Cruz, looks exactly like his dad, David, in a new photo from a family vacation in Napa.

Victoria Beckham took her family on vacation in Napa, California and they looked to be having an amazing time. We couldn’t help but notice though, that Victora’s youngest son, Cruz, 16, looked exactly like his dad, David Beckham. Victoria posted two photos from the trip – one with her daughter, Harper Seven, 10, and one with Cruz, who is super tall and handsome like his dad.

In the photo, Victoria and Cruz are standing next to each other while Cruz’s arm is around her shoulder. He rocked a pair of baggy black trousers with a long-sleeve purple T-shirt and sneakers, but it was his hair that reminded us of David. He had the same blonde buzz cut hairstyle as his father and it’s amazing to see how much they look alike.

Victoria posted the photos from the trip with the caption, “The most beautiful autumnal day! #HarperSeven @cruzbeckham kisses from Napa! (wearing my favourite VB jeans and sweater!)” They seem to be having an amazing time on their trip and Cruz even posted a video with his mom from the backseat of a car.

In the video, the camera pans from Cruz to Victoria, using a filter that put purple sunglasses on their faces. Cruz posted the video with the caption, “My mums cool, 90s making a comeback- @victoriabeckham”

Cruz is the youngest of three boys while his oldest brother is Brooklyn, 22, and his second-oldest brother is Romeo, 19. All three of the boys and their adorable sister Harper look like their parents, but we were shocked to see how much Cruz looked like David.

Aside from Cruz, Romeo also looks identical to his dad, especially because he dyed his hair platinum blonde, just like David.